Eastbourne College pupils competed at their annual aquathlon

Eastbourne College annual aquathlon in pictures

Sixty Eastbourne College pupils competed against each other at an annual aquathlon on the seafront on September 5 which attracted a great deal of interest from local beach-goers.

The aquathlon is a multisport two-stage race which includes a swim followed by a run. A spokesperson from the college said, “Congratulations to all of the pupils who put themselves forward for this race. It takes a great deal of character to pitch oneself against the elements and overcome barriers when the going gets tough.”

