Eastbourne College annual aquathlon in pictures

Sixty Eastbourne College pupils competed against each other at an annual aquathlon on the seafront on September 5 which attracted a great deal of interest from local beach-goers.

The aquathlon is a multisport two-stage race which includes a swim followed by a run. A spokesperson from the college said, “Congratulations to all of the pupils who put themselves forward for this race. It takes a great deal of character to pitch oneself against the elements and overcome barriers when the going gets tough.”

Eastbourne College pupils competed at their annual aquathlon Buy a Photo

Eastbourne College pupils competed at their annual aquathlon Buy a Photo

Eastbourne College pupils competed at their annual aquathlon Buy a Photo

Eastbourne College pupils competed at their annual aquathlon Buy a Photo

View more