Eastbourne College and Great British athlete wins national windsurfing series for second year running

An Eastbourne College student and Great British youth athlete has won a national windsurfing series for the second year in a row.

Sam Williams, 17, won the United Kingdom Windsurfing Association coastal series after a testing final race-day at Herne Bay at the weekend (October 5 - 6).

Sam in action

Sam took second place with a single point separating him from first at the weekend.

But he carved his way through to an overall season win thanks to his consistent performances across a number of events around the UK, including: Stokes Bay in Hampshire, Christchurch, Weymouth, Pwhelli and Bridlington.

The young windsurfers were up against two extremes of weather, with light winds on the Saturday, and near gale force winds on the Sunday, which saw two thirds of the competitors retire because they couldn’t hold their kit on the water.

This achievement marks the pinnacle of seven years of racing at junior and youth level for Sam as he turns 18 next month.

Over the years he has won several national titles and been selected to represent the British Sailing Team’s National Junior and Youth Squad’s for the European and World Championships in the RS:X Olympic Class.

In 2016 he was the London and South East Royal Yachting Association sailor of the year.

Sam is now taking a break from windsurfing to focus on his A-level studies.

An Eastbourne College spokesperson said, “Sam has taken the tough but mature decision this year to continue pursuing high grades in his last year of A-levels.

“We wish him and his supportive family the best of luck and look forward to keeping in touch as he moves on to higher education and into the revolutionary world of windfoiling.”

After A-levels he plans to enter into the world of windfoiling, a surface water sport which sees competitors use the wind to create hydrodynamic lift to travel above the water at speeds approaching 60 mph.

Sam also coaches young windsurfers at Buzz Active in Eastbourne, and recently took part in a research project by the Marine Conservation Society to help efforts to preserve the local marine ecology.