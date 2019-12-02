Eastbourne candidates in General Election debate

Journalism students based at the Eastbourne campus of the University of Brighton are inviting the public to a General Election debate with the town’s parliamentary candidates.

Attendees can put questions to Stephen Lloyd, Liberal Democrat: Caroline Ansell, Conservative; Jake Lambert, Labour; Stephen Gander, Brexit Party; and Ken Pollock, Independent.

The debate will take place at 11.30am on Friday December 6 in Hillbrow Room 129 at the School of Sport and Service Management, 1 Denton Road, BN20 7SR.

To book a place, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/university-of-brighton-sasm-public-general-election-debate-tickets-84248949877