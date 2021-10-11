Contractor appointed for new special needs school in Eastbourne

Morgan Sindall Construction has been appointed as the main contractor for Summerdown School, which is set to be built on land adjacent to Broadwater Way in Hampden Park.

The school is being delivered for the Department for Education (DfE) and will be managed by the Southfield Trust on behalf of East Sussex County Council.

The new school will create 135 local school places for children aged five–16 with autism, complex learning and medical needs, according to a Morgan Sindall Construction spokesperson.

View over Eastbourne seafront SUS-210519-151342001

Designed with the company’s MySchool model, the scheme will see the construction of 22 classroom facilities, with each room equipped with bespoke specialist equipment to aid mobility and learning.

The build will also include a hydrotherapy pool, sensory rooms, food technology rooms, science labs and landscaped gardens.

The spokesperson added, “Prior to the project starting on site, almost 10 months of extensive archaeological investigation revealed flint deposits and evidence of multiple Stone Age buildings.”

Guy Hannell, area director at Morgan Sindall Construction, said, “We are delighted to have been appointed to the Summerdown School project, an extremely important school which will help to meet the need for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) school places within Eastbourne.

“Morgan Sindall Construction is committed to not only delivering first-class SEND school facilities, but also enriching the communities that sit at the heart of our schemes, with our site team and wider project partners engaging in various social value initiatives within the area as the build progresses.”

Construction at Summerdown School is scheduled to be completed in the autumn of 2022, in time for the first cohort of students in the new academic year.