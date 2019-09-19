Brighton and Hove Albion organise football summer schools to keep Sussex kids fit

Students at Heron Park Academy didn’t have time to get bored last summer, thanks to a series of football summer schools organised by Brighton and Hove Albion FC’s official charity.

The charity held three separate soccer schools throughout the summer holidays, all at Heron Park Academy and all of which were attended by more than 60 students between the ages of four and 13.

Images taken during the Albion in the Community event on 29AUG19

Albion in the Community, the charity behind the soccer schools, serves upwards of 40,000 people across the county. The soccer schools were just one way the charity achieves its goals of inspiring young people, raising levels of academic achievement and helping people lead fuller, more active lives.

Adam Simmons, who organises the AITC’s football schools in East Sussex said, “It was fantastic to see so many children enjoying being outdoors and getting active during the holidays.

“Our courses are all about children enjoying their football and making new friends and we were incredibly impressed by the enthusiasm and attitude of everyone who took part.”

The charity will also be running schools throughout the October half-term.

for more information, visit: www.albioninthecommunity.org.uk.