Battle of Britain brave to be remembered at Eastbourne service

Those who served in the Battle of Britain will be honoured at a special service in Eastbourne this weekend.

This year is the 79th anniversary of the battle, which was fought shortly after the outbreak of the Second World War.

The service of thanksgiving to commemorate those who fought in that battle, mainly over the skies of southern England, will take place on Sunday (September 15) at the Emmanuel United Reform Church in Green Street, Old Town, at 3pm.

The service will be attended by past mayors of Eastbourne and borough and county councillors have also been invited.

Cadets from Eastbourne’s 54 Squadron RAF will parade before the service. A number of service standards will be paraded and members of the Combined Services Association are expected to attend.

Royal Air Force Association president Graham Marsden said, “I would like to extend a warm welcome to all residents and hope they will find the time to join us for about an hour on Sunday afternoon. Without the sacrifice of those who fought in the skies above us at that time, we would not have been able to retain the freedoms we now enjoy with perhaps little thought about how they could so easily have been lost.

“It is very important we recognise that response to the call to duty on our behalf. It is also important to take this opportunity to think about the many young military personnel who continue to make sacrifices for our country.”