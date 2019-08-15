A-levels: ‘Outstanding’ performances at Hailsham Community College

Hailsham Community College Sixth Form students are celebrating following a strong set of A-level results.

‘Outstanding’ performances at the college in Battle Road included Joanne Newton Edwards, who has secured a place at the University of Cardiff to study law. She achieved an A*, A, and B.

Hailsham Community College Sixth Form students celebrating their A-level results

Gemma Longley, who is going to the University of Birmingham to study natural sciences, achieved an A, A, and B.

Other high performing students included Bailey Coomber, Rosie McCallum and Evan Wilson.

Simon Marsden, head of Sixth Form, said “I am extremely proud of this group of young people and what they have achieved, made possible by their hard work and dedication over the past two years.

“With such a positive set of results, especially in our vocational subjects, I am excited to see our students move on and study at university, engage in further training or move into employment.”

