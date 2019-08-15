A-level results: Seaford Head School students secure spots at Oxford University

Students at Seaford Head School are celebrating their A-level results today with some securing spots at Oxford University.

The school in Arundel Road was delighted with a pass rate of 99.5 per cent and that one in four of the grades achieved were in the A*/A category.

Ms Speedie, assistant headteacher who leads the Sixth Form, commented: “These results reflect the students’ immense hard work, focus and determination to achieve the highest grades possible to ensure they can go on and fulfil their life goals and ambitions.

“These outstanding outcomes are testament to the seven years of effort our students have put into their studies and the tireless support they have received from our amazing staff.”

Students Summer LaVallee and Daniel Laidlaw will be starting the autumn term studying at Oxford University as they have taken up their places to read law and physics respectively.

Dan achieved A*, A*, A, B to secure his place on a four-year masters course and Summer achieved A*, A, B to start her degree in law.

Summer said: “I am so excited to be starting at Oxford University; it really is an amazing opportunity for me.”

Other top performers from the school include Harvey Kilsby (A*, A, A, A), who will be studying natural sciences at Bath; Toby Bliss (A*, A, A) who will also be studying natural sciences at Lancaster University; Neve James (A*, A, A) who has gained a place at Cardiff to study medicine; Oscar Miller (A, A, A) who is off to Exeter to study marine biology and Megan Carter (A, A, A) who is taking a gap year.

Bob Ellis, the school’s headteacher, said: “I am immensely proud of all our students, who have worked so hard to achieve their goals.

“Whether it’s reading Law at Oxford, securing a higher level Apprenticeship, or studying French at the Institute of Paris, this cohort of students have shown that studying in the Seaford Head Sixth form can open up so many opportunities.

“They really are fantastic role models for the students in our younger year groups.”

