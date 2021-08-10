A level results: One Eastbourne school’s results are up for the fourth year running

Eastbourne College, in Old Wish Road, said more than 82 per cent of grades awarded were A* – B, which is an 11 per cent increase compared to the average from the last four years.

According to the school, some of the top grades were achieved in art, chemistry and further mathematics.

The school said it’s particularly proud of its girls’ success in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects as the number of girls taking these subjects remains low nationally.

A level results in Eastbourne. Photo from Eastbourne College. SUS-211008-094340001

A spokesperson for the school said girls represent half of the top achievers at the school, and this year six female students are leaving the college to go the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge.

Headmaster Tom Lawson said, “Competition for Oxbridge places is fierce – on average the universities receive between five and seven applications for each place available.

“These six women of the future are role models for all pupils at Eastbourne College. Their excellent results and prospects show what can be achieved through hard work, dedication and an inclusive, balanced and ambitious education.

“I’m enormously proud that yet again we’ve shown how a co-educational setting is a supportive environment for girls to achieve at the highest possible level in the STEM subjects, as well as across a wide range of humanities, creative arts and languages.”

This comes following an inspection from the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) which awarded Eastbourne College the highest ranking available across both parts of its Educational Quality Inspection – ranking as excellent for pupils’ academic and other achievements as well as their personal development.

Mr Lawson said, “I am absolutely delighted with our latest ISI report, which very much reflects the outcome we strive to deliver - pupils enjoy learning, they are ambitious and equipped with the skills to lead happy, fulfilling lives as they progress to adulthood.

“Despite the challenges of the past year, we have shown how our holistic approach to education is having the best possible impact on our pupils’ personal development as well as their academic work. To achieve the top ranking of excellent in both these categories is quite rare.