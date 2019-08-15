A-level results: Heathfield Community College students celebrate their success

Fifty-eight per cent of students at Heathfield Community College achieved A*-B grades in their A-levels this year.

The impressive results are a step on from previous years.

Thirty-four per cent of students achieved the top grades of A*-A with nine per cent gaining an A*.

Seventy-eight per cent of students achieved an A-C grade.

Headteacher, Caroline Barlow, commented: “These are another great set of results.

“We are delighted for our Sixth Form students and the staff, whose hard work and determination has produced the outstanding outcomes they deserve.

“A-levels are tough qualifications and we are an inclusive, comprehensive Sixth Form. I am immensely proud of how well our students have achieved at this level.

“This is a mark of their commitment, sheer hard work and the dedicated support from their great teachers and their families.”

Three students have secured places at Oxford and Cambridge.

Both students going to Cambridge achieved A* and A grades in English language, English literature, history and maths.

This follows Nathan Lawson who this year completed his foundation year with a distinction at Lady Margaret Hall at Oxford.

“The results across the college are particularly pleasing as they enable more students to go on to their preferred courses and destinations,” said a spokesman.

“We are always proud to see students successfully gaining places at a wide range of universities, on art foundation courses or starting employment.

“We were delighted this year to be informed that Amy Bigwood, currently studying archaeology at St John’s College Cambridge, has completed her year with a first class result.

“She has now been made a scholar of the college and has been awarded a college prize and a Davidson Scholarship.”

Paul Evason, head of Sixth Form, said: “We are proud of the successes that all our students and the results achieved are a testament to the hard work that has taken place.

“The college has had success across all subjects with specific high achievement in art, economics, English language, English literature, mathematics and photography where 90 per cent of students achieved grades of A*-C.

“The commitment and support offered from our staff has allowed students to successfully make their next steps after college.”

“We are proud of all our students. Our Sixth Form have worked hard for two years to achieve these outcomes.”

Caroline Barlow wished all the students well for the future.

“I am hugely thankful to students, staff and to families for the determined, collaborative partnership that has enabled our students to be the best they can be.

“They are great role models for younger Heathfield students and will be a significant asset to the University, apprenticeship and employment places they have deservedly earned.

“We wish them all the very best and will enjoy following their continued stories.”

Notable top performers with A* and As across all three of their subjects:

• Ellie Watkinson (art, photography and BTEC art and design) who is planning to take a gap year and then art foundation

• Joe Robbins (maths, physics and biology) who will be studying mechanical engineering at Bath

• Madeline Brooker-Roscoe (maths, biology and chemistry) who is planning to take a gap year before applying for medicine

• Joanna Hatton (maths, biology and chemistry) who will be studying biomedical science at UCL

• James Higgins (maths, history and economics) who will be studying economics at Manchester

• Cherry Lau (psychology, music and geography) who will be studying psychology at Bristol

• Charlotte Wilson (sociology, history and geography along with EPQ) who will be studying law at Sussex.

Other high achievers:

• George Hodges (biology, English literature and geography) who is applying to study at the University of Torronto Canada

• Moana Muller (biology, chemistry, maths and EPQ) who will be studying biological sciences at Durham

• Dylan Derbyshire (sociology, history and English literature)

• Lousia Dollimore (English literature, history, maths and chemistry) who is planning a gap year before applying to study in the US

• Ellie Fry (psychology, history, biology and EPQ) who is going to study human biology at Birmingham

• Adam Spencer (maths, physics and computing) who will be studying mechanical engineering at Sheffield University