An independent Eastbourne girls’ school is celebrating ‘phenomenal’ A-level exam results today.

Roedean Moira House is a place of significant and broad talents and so it sees music captain Nancy Dai off to Edinburgh to read music, dance scholar Ellie off to complete a dance degree and head girl and drama scholar Raphy off to Urdang to complete a degree in musical theatre.

Academic scholars also achieved impressive successes with destinations that include Bath and Leeds and the school said it was ‘incredibly proud’ of Jess who achieved 4 A levels, 2 at A* and one at A grade.

Overall the school had more than 32 per cent A*/A grades with 80.6 per cent at A*-C grades.

Andrew Wood, headmaster at Roedean Moira House, said “it’s amazing to see such good progress and that all our girls today are going off to their first choice destinations – and as varied as our girls talents from drama at Exeter to psychology at Bath. Stem subjects are always well represented and it’s great to see our first apprentice engineer.”

