Workman killed in Eastbourne accident is named

The workman who died in an accident on a building site on Eastbourne seafront has been named.

He was 24-year-old Jack Phillips who is from Romford in Essex.

Flowers have been laid at the scene of the accident which happened on Thursday morning (August 8) just before lunchtime.

An inquest into his death is likely to be opened and adjourned tomorrow morning (Tuesday).

Mr Phillips had been working on the site when a “heavy object” fell from a crane.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but despite the efforts of paramedics, Mr Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene.

Work suspended at seafront building site