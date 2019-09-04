Work on new Eastbourne council homes could start in 2020

Construction work could begin on almost 100 affordable homes on an Eastbourne site within the next year.

Eastbourne council owns the Bedfordwell Road pumphouse site in Bedfordwell Road and plans are in the pipeline for 83 new build and 13 refurbished homes.

The Old Pump House, also called the Bedfordwell Pump House, Bedfordwell Road, Eastbourne. February 26th 2014 E08068Q SUS-140226-171924001

Fifty five of those will be affordable and 41 will be market value homes.

Construction could begin in July 2020 and finish in February 2023.

A council spokesperson said, “Given the council’s continued challenge to meet housing needs these homes will provide additional affordable housing and support local people’s access to home ownership.”

Under the scheme, the Pump House itself – a grade II listed building – is set to be converted into commercial use which could provide office/business or community space on the lower floors.

According to a report due to go before the council’s cabinet committee on Wednesday next week (September 11), a previous scheme for 102 houses will no longer go ahead and officers have worked with architects and cost consultants to improve the scheme design to meet housing need and ensure “the design and layout maximises the placemaking potential of the development”.

Financial support has also come from central government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund after work on the site had been “stalled for many years.”

Two previous housing association schemes have been unsuccessful after “abnormal costs” and areas with flood weaknesses.

East Sussex College is also set to benefit from the scheme as there will be a funded construction training project which would allow for on-site learning.