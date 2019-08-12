Work at Eastbourne site where workman died is suspended

Construction work at a building site where a 21-year-old man died in an industrial accident on Thursday has been suspended.

The Health & Safety Executive and Sussex Police are investigating the incident at South Cliff Tower in Bolsover Road on Thursday morning when a young construction worker died.

He was hit by a “heavy falling object” when a crane sling is believed to have snapped.

Police have not yet identified the man involved but he is believed to be a scaffolder.

Renovation work has been ongoing at South Cliff Tower for some months as cladding is replaced.

An HSE spokesperson said this morning (Monday), “HSE is making enquiries and is assisting the police with their investigation.”

Man dies in Eastbourne accident