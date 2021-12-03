Wetherspoons in Eastbourne and Hailsham issue notice over mislabelling a burger as suitable for vegans

Cornfield Garage Wetherspoons in Eastbourne

The burger in question is the Big Cheese which contains brie slices, is topped with two halloumi fries, and comes with a blue cheese dip.

It comes with a choice of a 6oz beef patty, a breaded vegetable patty, fried buttermilk chicken, grilled chicken breast, or Beyond Meat plant-based patty.

The option with the Beyond Meat patty was labelled as ‘suitable for vegans’ in the Christmas menu, even though it contains cheese.

A customer notice explaining the mistake was sent to all Wetherspoons pubs to print and display - including The George Hotel in Hailsham and Cornfield Garage in Eastbourne.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said, “The printed table mat advertising Wetherspoon’s Christmas dishes lists the new Big Cheese burger as available with a 6oz beef burger patty, vegetable burger, chicken breast, fried buttermilk chicken burger or a Beyond Meat plant-based burger. The mat incorrectly labelled on the Beyond Meat burger option as suitable for vegans. As the dish contains cheese, this is incorrect.