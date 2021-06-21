Wealden prepares to welcome ‘ultrafast, ultra-reliable’ broadband

The MP for Wealden Nusrat Ghani has welcomed the news about the broadband upgrade coming to 6,500 local homes following rising frustrations from residents.

She met with representatives from BT and Openreach to make them aware of these frustrations.

Since this meeting, BT has recently invested £12 billion in Openreach meaning 6,539 premises in Wealden are set to benefit from this investment.

Broadband upgrade in Wealden

The programme will take place for the next five years and 2022 is expected to be the year when the full build starts.

Ms Ghani said, “Broadband has long been raised by constituents and businesses as one of the top challenges in Wealden and I have been relentless in my work to secure reliable telecom infrastructure and broadband coverage in the constituency.

“I am pleased that last year, I secured full fibre broadband rollout for Hailsham, Horsebridge, Lower Dicker, Upper Dicker and Forest Row. I am pleased that a further 6,500 premises in Wealden will benefit from these improvements and I will continue working with BT and Openreach on further improvements for those parts of the constituency where connection remains poor.”

At least three million homes will be getting the upgrade across the UK.

MP Nusrat Ghani