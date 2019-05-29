We went behind the scenes at Eastbourne’s new cinema – here’s how it looks so far

Eastbourne’s new cinema is opening soon – and The Herald got a sneak preview behind the scenes.

Cineworld is due to be opening in The Beacon shopping centre on Friday July 12 this year.

The New Eastbourne Cineworld is opening soon in The Beacon. Photo by Brooke Strange

This is when Eastbourne’s new cinema will be opening

But when we visited on Tuesday (May 28), there was still work to be done before the shiny new venue opens its doors.

Situated on the top level of the Beacon extension, above the restaurants, it is planned to open in time for giant summer blockbuster The Lion King, which hits UK cinemas on July 19.

The multiplex will have eight new screens with varying capacities. It is only the second Cineworld venue in the country to have laser projection for every screen, we were told.

The New Eastbourne Cineworld is opening soon in The Beacon. Photo by Brooke Strange

This latest technology is considered the creme-de-la-creme of cinema-going experience. However, it was confirmed there would be no IMAX screen.

Eastbourne cinema will close

There will be a Baskin Robbins ice cream counter as well as pick ‘n’ mix. The cinema will also be available for private venue hire.

Access will be throught the centre’s escalators and lifts. While the cost for parking at The Beacon will be a flat rate of £1 after 6pm.

The New Eastbourne Cineworld is opening soon in The Beacon. Photo by Brooke Strange

A spokesperson for the new shopping centre said cinema customers can either enter the centre via the extension entrance or via Ashford Road doors by Sainsbury’s and walk through to the escalator and lift to the restaurant and cinema levels.

Customers using the car park will be able to use the lifts and stairs adjacent to Sainsbury’s and walk through the mall to the escalator and lift. There will be no direct access from the car park to the cinema, they said.

Cineworld Eastbourne is currently located at the Crumbles in Sovereign Harbour and will officially close on Friday July 12, the same day as the new site opens.