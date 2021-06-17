‘Very untidy’ land targeted for housing development in Stone Cross

The proposed site in Hailsham Road could have 33 new dwellings which includes a mix of flats and houses, according to plans submitted to Wealden District Council from developers on behalf of the land owner.

According to the developers, currently the 1.4 hectares of land – surrounded by another residential development, agricultural land and the Westham Bypass – is ‘very untidy’ with stables, a mobile home, remains of a burnt down building, and dumped rubbish.

The documents say the council has received complaints about the state of the land which ‘has potential to be a well-designed and sensitive residential development’ and these proposals are ‘an excellent opportunity to tidy up this site’.

Photo from Wealden District Council SUS-210617-155608001

If given the go-ahead, plans say 12 of the dwellings would be affordable housing – five one-bed flats and seven two-bed houses.

As for the rest of the development, there would be one two-bed, 13 three-bed, and seven four-bed two storey houses.

There will also be associated parking and gardens created, according to the documents.

Currently there are eight parking spaces, and this development would create another 66 – totalling 74 spaces as well as ‘ample street space to accommodate visitor parking demand’.

Photo from Wealden District Council SUS-210617-155547001

Members of the public can comment on the plans until July 16.