Urgent maintenance underway at Eastbourne Bandstand

Urgent maintenance work carried out at Eastbourne Bandstand.

The seafront landmark, which plays host to tribute bands each weekend, has had barriers up on the seaward side for several months with warnings of falling masonry. A council spokesperson said this week a thorough investigation of works needed during the winter would be undertaken.

The spokesperson said, “Dating back to 1935, Eastbourne Bandstand is one of the town’s great attractions and hosts more than 140 events every year. Its position being exposed to the elements on the seafront for over 80 years has, however, inevitably taken its toll on the structure.

“We will be undertaking a thorough investigation of works needed during the winter but in the meantime urgent maintenance has been carried out to allow all performances to take place during the busy summer season.”