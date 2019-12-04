Upset as Eastbourne venue ‘doubles charge’ for charity quiz nights

Charity quiz organisers say they have been left angry and upset after the venue they used for the last 16 years more than doubled the charges.

The regular charity supper quizzes had been held in the canteen of the Eastbourne campus of the University of Brighton in Meads and attracted around 120 people each time raiseing tens of thousands of pounds for local organisations.

Quiz night organisers Paul and Jo Richards say they were recently advised the university would be reviewing the arrangements and costs would have to be increased from £4.75 a head for a hot meal to £11.94 along with the introduction of a function room hire fee of £550.

Mr and Mrs Richards say on top of that, parking fees of £4.50 per vehicle were also being brought in.

The couple said, “We had been charging people £7 entry to the quiz to pay for the food and also provide money towards the charities. To cover the huge cost increase this would have to go up to £20 per head plus car parking fees, which is completely unjustifiable and unsustainable. It is also unfathomable why a charge of £550 function room hire should suddenly be introduced for a canteen that is not a function room.

“We have now managed to find another local venue which is happy to support a local charity event including the provision of a hot meal in a proper function room with PA systems plus free parking.

“We have therefore cancelled all further engagement with the university.

“We are angry at the appalling way in which we feel the university has treated such an import long standing charitable event.

“It is hard to understand how it fits with the university’s stated mission in relation to local activities and engagement with internal and external communities.”

A spokesperson at the University of Brighton said this week, “We are constantly reviewing how best to manage our finances in a responsible way.

“Hosting this event reached the stage where it was making a loss for the university and was unsustainable.

“We did put forward a revised proposal which would have provided an upgraded service but this was declined.

“We are pleased an alternative location has been found to allow this fund-raising event to continue for many years to come.”