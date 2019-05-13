UPDATE: Funeral date announced after popular Eastbourne businessman passes away

A funeral date has been set for popular Eastbourne businessman Salim Rajwani who passed away last week.

Mr Rajwani had been ill for some time and passed away at St Wilfrid’s Hospice on Friday (May 10).

A service will be held at the Boathouse in Princess Park on Thursday May 16 at 12pm.

Food and soft drinks will be served after the ceremony.

Mr Rajwani’s family has requested people do not bring flowers but instead donate to St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

People have taken to social media to pay tribute to the former Cavendish School pupil, who – together with other family members – was behind a number of successful businesses in the town including Jazz Barbers, Rumblebelly’s and the Boathouse in Princes Park.