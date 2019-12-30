UPDATE: Advice for Eastbourne homes affected by outage

Hundreds of people in Eastbourne left with no television after a Freeview outage have been given advice on what to do.

Freeview customers reported no signal yesterday (Sunday December 29) and only an intermittent service today (Monday).

A spokesperson at Freeview told the Herald today (Monday), “Current high pressure weather conditions across the UK can cause picture break up or loss of channels for some viewers.

“At the moment, it looks as though these conditions may continue throughout the week. If you are affected please do not retune your TV, as reception will improve with the weather.

“Viewers experiencing difficulty can still watch live and on-demand TV through players such as BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub on an Internet connected Freeview Play TV or one that has players available to view.

“Alternatively viewers can live stream shows via the Freeview mobile app.”