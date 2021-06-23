Two Eastbourne businesses apply for alcohol licence
A cafe and takeaway in Eastbourne have applied for a licence to sell alcohol.
Hyde Corner cafe in Grove Road has submitted the application to sell alcohol from 12pm-5pm on Monday to Wednesday, from 12pm-11pm on Thursday to Saturday, and 12pm-4pm on Sunday.
Currently Hyde Corner is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9am-4pm.
Pizza Hot 4 You, a takeaway in Susans Road, has applied to sell alcohol from 11.30am-3am seven days a week.
Both businesses have applied to Eastbourne Borough Council where a decision will be made.