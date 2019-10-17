Total of Eastbourne Airbourne bucket collection revealed as charities receive cash

Three local charities are flying high following the success of this year’s Airbourne bucket collections, bringing the total charity collections to date to more than £90,000.

Eastbourne Blind Society, Parkinson’s UK (Hailsham) and Chaseley Trust each received donations of £2,529 at a special presentation on Monday, to thank the charities and the volunteers who took part.

Presented by the Airbourne Project Board, the three cheques represent 30 per cent of all monies collected at this year’s airshow, with volunteers from each charity supporting the collecting teams.

Organised by Steve Newman, Mike Barlow and Robin White and supported by the Rotary clubs of Sovereign Harbour and Hailsham, the bucket collection helps to fund the flying displays each year with donations totalling more than £280,000 to date.

The remaining 70 per cent of funds from the total of £25,290 collected this year, will go towards the continuation of Airbourne’s flying programme, ensuring it can remain a free event.

Eastbourne council’s lead member for tourism and enterprise Margaret Bannister said, “We’d like to thank everyone who donated or volunteered at this year’s Airbourne for their kind generosity.

“These donations really do make a huge difference to local charities - we have seen the brilliant work they do and are proud to have supported them at this year’s show.”

As a free airshow the bucket collections are a fundamental source of funding and the rest of the donations will go a long way to keep Airbourne flying high with a packed programme of displays in the future.”

Airbourne People’s Charity, the Chaseley Trust, have pledged their donations towards the refurbishment costs of their bathroom facilities which are currently showing their age with considerable wear and tear. The works will provide residents with a specialist bath along with modern shower facilities, providing better care, safer access and cleaning, and energy efficiencies in the long run.

Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow returns from August 13-16 2020.

For more information, to volunteer as a bucket collector, to book private dining, exclusive seating or to donate online at any time, visit www.EastbourneAirshow.co.uk