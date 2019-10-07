Tickets selling out fast for Eastbourne Beer Festival: all you need to know

Eastbourne Beer Festival returns this week and tickets have already sold out for two of the three days.

The festival will be held from October 10 to October 12 at the Welcome Building at Devonshire Park.

Eastbourne Beer Festival October 2017 - Pam Bennett-King and Dee Wishman (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170910-135335008

Tickets for Friday and Saturday have sold out but there are still some left for Thursday.

An Eastbourne Beer Festival spokesperson said, “We will bring more than 90 cask ales, ciders, perries, plus a variety of international bottled beers and wines, specially selected by the local CAMRA team.

“Take your pick from award winners, local favourites or those with a suitably quirky name.”

Thursday’s session will take place from 5.30pm to 11pm and the evening will feature live music from Joel White and The Rufus Stone Band.

Eastbourne Beer Festival October 2017 - (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170910-135738008

Friday’s session will start at 5.30pm to 11pm with Glam Rox band performing at 6.15pm to 7pm and 7.15pm to 8pm, shortly followed by Unihorn playing from 8.30pm to 9.30pm and again at 9.45pm to 10.45pm.

Saturday’s daytime session will be from 11am to 4pm and the evening session will begin at 5pm to 11pm. Live music will be played by ToonTones Jazz, Stray Dogs, Bedraggled and Fat Freddie and The Queens.

A festival spokesperson said, “Beer drinkers can dance the night away from Thursday to Saturday to a festival soundtrack of glam rock, 80s classics and rock and pop music.”

Early bird tickets cost £7 for adults, £5 for student/CAMRA members and £7.50 on the door.

For more information, visit www.eastbournebeerfestival.co.uk