Tickets now on sale for Eastbourne’s ice rink

The ice rink team in Eastbourne. SUS-210610-100603001

The tickets for Lightning Fibre Ice Rink, brought to you by Eastbourne BID and Visit Eastbourne, have gone on sale today (Friday, October 8).

The town will be hosting its first ice rink in 10 years, with skaters able to enjoy 60 minute sessions seven days a week other than Christmas Day.

The fully covered ice rink will be situated in the Enterprise Centre with nearby independent shops in Little Chelsea, boutiques in Cornfield and restaurants/cafes in Victoria Place.

Organisers say the covid-secure rink will also host various stalls selling festive treats thanks to the Welcome Back Fund.