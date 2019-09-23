Thomas Cook’s financial collapse leaves Eastbourne employees and holidaymakers in turmoil

A national airline company has financially collapsed leaving Eastbourne employees and holidaymakers in turmoil.

Thomas Cook went bust this morning (September 23) after the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the airline has “ceased trading with immediate effect”.

The firm employed 9,000 people in the UK and there are currently 150,000 holidaymakers who need to be repatriated, according to the BBC.

Gabrielle Pilliu, an Eastbourne resident and Thomas Cook customer, was outside the Terminus Road branch today (September 23) after his trip to Turkey next year has now been cancelled.

Pilliu said, “This holiday has cost us a lot of money. Thomas Cook has stopped communication and from now on I think they’re going to block all communication.

“It’s not easy. We can apply for the money back but we need to re book the holiday for next year. I came to town to see how I can apply for a refund.”

The shop in Terminus Road is closed.