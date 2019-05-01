This is when Eastbourne’s new cinema will be opening

Cineworld has announced the official opening date for its new cinema in Eastbourne.

The new cinema, in The Beacon shopping centre in the heart of town, will feature eight “state-of-the-art” screens, with laser projector technology.

There will also be a Baskin Robbins counter offering a selection of ice creams for cinema-goers, as well as pick ‘n’ mix.

Its official opening date is Friday, July 12, 2019 – in time for Disney’s live action remake of The Lion King.

John Glover, Cineworld Eastbourne general manager, said, “We are very excited about our new location in the heart of Eastbourne and can’t wait to open the doors to movie fans on Friday July 12. With an exciting line-up of films this summer, we look forward to continuing to share our love of film with the local community.”

Bill Plumridge, manager of The Beacon, said, “This is fantastic news for The Beacon and for Eastbourne. It will be a huge boost to the town’s night-time economy to have this state-of-the-art eight screen cinema open for business in just over two months’ time, ready for the school holidays. Everyone will be looking forward to the release of the Lion King.”

Cineworld Eastbourne is currently located in Sovereign Harbour and will officially close on Friday July 12, the same day as the new site opens.

Offers at the new cinema include discounted Movies for Juniors screenings for £2.50 on Saturdays, Sundays and school holidays, as well as the Cineworld family ticket and Student NUS discount.

The cinema will also be available for private venue hire.

The cost for parking at The Beacon will be a flat rate of £1 after 6pm.

A spokesperson for the new shopping centre said cinema customers can either enter the centre via the extension entrance or via Ashford Road doors by Sainsbury’s and walk through to the escalator and lift to the restaurant and cinema levels.

Customers using the car park will be able to use the lifts and stairs adjacent to Sainsbury’s and walk through the mall to the escalator and lift. There will be no direct access from the car park to the cinema, they said.

Read more: Eastbourne cinema to close

Retailers who could take over the Eastbourne cinema site

I won’t be using the new Eastbourne town centre cinema, I’ll miss the one at Sovereign Harbour