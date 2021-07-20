This is what you need to know about the new electric bike hub and cafe in Eastbourne

Cadence Cycle Club is behind the e-bike hub and cafe based in Eastbourne’s cultural quarter in front of the Congress Theatre.

This adds to Cadence’s growing network of hubs with sites in Litlington, Truleigh Hill and Upwaltham already up and running.

The Eastbourne site allows you to hire a range of BMW Active Hybrid e-bikes and go on guided tours.

Cadence Cycle Club. Photo from Roger Myall SUS-210720-111419001

Cadence co-founder Roger Myall said, “E-bikes are a fantastic way to explore our beautiful coastline and surrounding countryside. Within minutes of leaving our hub, you can reach the harbour and continue east towards the Pevensey Levels and Cooden Beach or get up onto the bridleways on the Downs and head out in the opposite direction.

“For anyone unsure of where to go, we offer route ideas via apps such as Komoot, so the whole experience is really easy.

“Hire is a great way to try an e-bike before purchasing too. With small, medium and large BMW Active e-bikes available at the hub, a half-day or full-day rental is a great way to try one out.

“We also have a relationship with the new Cycleshack store in Eastbourne located on the Connect 27 Estate in Polegate and they offer excellent advice for anyone considering buying.”

Cadence Cycle Club. Photo from Roger Myall SUS-210720-111359001

The Cadence cafe offers locally roasted coffee, smoothies, and a range of ‘grab and go’ snacks too.

The Cadence hub can be found at the Devonshire Quarter Plaza in Wilmington Gardens.

For more information visit cadencecycle.club

Cadence Cycle Club. Photo from Roger Myall SUS-210720-111349001