This is the spot just outside Eastbourne that was named as one of the top ‘secret’ destinations in the country

Rathfinny Wine Estate in Alfriston is ranked third according to Save On Energy’s list.

A spokesperson for the company said they put the list together by matching UK destinations with similar spots abroad as they rated each place by the fewest number of Instagram hashtags it has.

The spokesperson said, “Although most of us will once again spend another summer at home, there is no need to feel disheartened, as there are plenty of hidden gems around the UK that will leave you feeling like you have stepped into another country.

Rathfinny Estate tasting room balcony. PPP-210621-150547003

“Interested in this, SaveOnEnergy.com/uk wanted to discover the most ‘secret’ destinations around the UK that feel like they are abroad.”

Rathfinny Wine Estate was compared to Napa Valley in California and recorded 1,508 hashtags.

Cautley Spout in Cumbria was ranked the top ‘secret’ spot in England with 1,320 hashtags as the destination was compared to Thorsmork in Iceland.

English destinations struggled in the UK-wide list with Cautley Spout only just cracking the top-five as the Observatory Gully in Ben Nevis, which was compared to Mont Blanc in France, came out on top with 19 hashtags.

Rathfinny Wine Estate was placed seventh on the UK-wide list.

A line of sparking wines was recently released by Rathfinny Wine Estate.