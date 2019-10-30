This Eastbourne restaurant has won a ‘gold’ standard award

An Eastbourne eatery has become the first restaurant in East Sussex to achieve the ‘gold’ standard under a new awards scheme for healthy eating.

Bibendum, in Grange Road, won the accolade under the Eat Out Eat Well rating system administered by East Sussex County Council’s Trading Standards team.

The scheme recognises restaurants, cafes and other catering businesses that make it easier for customers to make healthy choices, helping to improve people’s health.

The restaurant was praised for offering a wide range of healthy options, including small portion sizes and low-sugar drinks, and making tap water readily available to customers.

Drew Smith, owner of Bibendum, said, “We all have that moment when we don’t feel like cooking and want to treat ourselves to a meal out, but in modern society the emphasis tends to be on quick food, which often means processed food.

“We pride ourselves on freshly cooked dishes with locally sourced ingredients, which means we can cook to the customer’s preference without all the extra bits, keeping them as healthy as possible without compromising taste.”

The Eat Out Eat Well scheme takes into account factors including fat, salt and sugar content, signposting of healthier options, portion sizes and availability of a healthy children’s menu.

Roxy Partridge, East Sussex County Council’s healthier food environments officer, said, “Bibendum goes above and beyond what’s expected to offer a huge variety for customers, not only in menu choices but by being as green as possible.

“Drew has been incredibly enthusiastic about the awards scheme and deserves a lot of praise for the commitment he’s shown to his business’s responsibility to the health of the local community.”

The Eat Out Eat Well awards scheme is assessed and managed by East Sussex Trading Standards in partnership with East Sussex public health and local environmental health teams.