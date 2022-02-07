Third attempt to demolish Eastbourne care homes and build houses

The Summerdown and Pentlow nursing homes in Summerdown Road could be knocked down and replaced with four four-bed houses if plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council on behalf of Canford Healthcare Ltd are approved.

Previous plans have been refused for the site including plans for a new nursing home.

At a public consultation for this proposal, neighbours argued the site was more suitable for residential use and nothing built should be more than three-storeys – the nursing home would have been four-storeys.

Pentlow Nursing Home in Summerdown Road, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191103-114006008

Planning documents say, “Following the refusals, detail discussions with the planning department were undertaken. As a result of these discussions, it was agreed to progress the sites for residential use.

“In consultation with the planners the design for the proposal was refined, however despite these endeavours, the proposal was not well received by the planning committee.

“Consequently, the residential proposal has been completely revised to the current scheme for four detached dwellings. Further re-consultation with the planning officers has indicated that this reduced density scheme will be favourably considered, leading to the current formal planning application.”

The previous plan was for nine houses and a block of flats, so this new proposal is much smaller.

Summerdown Nursing Home in Summerdown Road, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191103-113622008

If approved, four detached houses with garages, private parking and access, and gardens would be built.

Plans say the proposal would consist of ‘contemporary designed houses using traditional materials to respond sympathetically to the local characteristics’.

The documents say, “The proposal will involve significant improvements to Summerdown Close, the removal of the existing building tight against the kerbside will open the view, the relocation of the fencing away from the kerb and the provision of a new footpath improves both the appearance of the area and the safety of users

“The proposals represent a positive investment in the future of the Summerdown area, in Old Town and Eastbourne as a whole.”