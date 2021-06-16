Supermarket looks for new site in Eastbourne

Aldi – the UK’s fifth largest supermarket with more than 900 stores – has announced it is on the lookout for 10 new sites in East Sussex including Eastbourne.

According to the chain, it has been on ‘an expansion drive in recent years, opening around one new store a week on average to meet demand from new customers’.

The aim is to secure a freehold site suitable for development either in, or at the edge of, the town centre.

Aldi already has a store in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-160414-093828008

It says each site should be around 1.5 acres to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces.

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said, “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

“Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality. That’s why, more so than ever, we’re keen to explore all opportunities to open new stores across the country.”