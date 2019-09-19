‘Stinky sinkhole’ in Eastbourne road still not repaired

A sinkhole which appeared in an Eastbourne road several weeks ago has still not been repaired, say residents who are complaining at the smell from the sewer underneath.

Part of Wartling Road – by the coastguard cottages and Eastbourne Driving Test Centre – collapsed some weeks ago and has been cordoned off by Southern Water, which has posted a sign saying it is carrying out repairs to the sewer underneath.

Sink hole in Wartling Road, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190919-105329008

But the company admitted this week that no date has been set for the repairs.

According to residents living in the road, the whole area is built on what was once the beach and it is tidal water which has caused the road to collapse on what is now the third occasion.

Former Eastbourne coastguard Garry Russell lives in Wartling Road.

He said, “When it’s high water, the water comes in and has caused damage underneath to the sewer.

Sink hole in Wartling Road, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190919-105432008

“When it’s been hot during the summer, we can’t sit outside because it stinks.

“It needs to be fixed and fixed properly once and for all.”

A spokesperson at Southern water, which is responsible for the town’s sewers, said, “We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused by our works at Wartling Road.

“Groundwater has reached our sewer pipe, with the conditions creating a sinkhole, however all wastewater is contained within the pipe and is operating as normal.

“The ground conditions are very difficult to work with, but we are investigating a permanent solution to the ongoing issues which are causing this problem.”

The spokesperson said there was no specific date for the repairs.