Sport for the tiniest of tots at Taylor’s in Eastbourne

It’s never too young to get into sport and even tiny tots are welcome at Taylor’s Restaurant and Sports Bar in The Beacon.

Tots at Taylor’s is held every Monday to Friday morning from 10am to noon when youngsters get the chance to enjoy soft play while their parents and carers can catch up with friends and enjoy a cooked breakfast and soft drink for £8.

Owners Mark and Hannah Taylor are parents of one-year-old twins so they say understand more than most how sometimes taking tiny tots into restaurants can be tricky.

Hannah said, “We wanted to offer a time during the day when mums and dads can come in and enjoy a bite to eat while their children can use our soft play and toys. We also offer a kids’ breakfast and have changing facilities. We even put children’s tv on our screens during those two hours every day.”

Hannah also plans to link up with Jo Jo Maman Bébé in 2020 to run child-related talks in the restaurant, situated on the first floor of The Beacon.

Taylor’s Restaurant and Sports Bar is the latest venture for Mark’s parents, Colin and Sharon Taylor, who are well known in Eastbourne for running Shades in The Beacon.