Sovereign Centre redevelopment: Hotel and offices set to be ruled out

A hotel, supermarket and offices may be ruled out as potential projects for any redevelopment of the Sovereign Centre site when it is demolished.

Instead, Eastbourne council is thinking more along the lines of a residential development on the site, next door to Monarch House.

The plan is for a new leisure centre to be built in the current car park of the centre and when it is complete, the existing centre will be demolished.

Following last week’s news that a new centre could be some years away – due to the fact no planning application has been submitted nor a demolition or opening date confirmed – council officers have prepared a report on future redevelopment options.

The report – entitled outcome of task and finish group: redevelopment of Sovereign Leisure site – will be considered by councillors on Monday evening (September 2). If approved, a budget will be allocated to develop an options appraisal and business case to redevelop the site.

A council spokesperson said an option to put a supermarket on the site had been ruled out due to the close proximity of stores in Lottbridge Drove and a hotel would have a detrimental effect on existing seafront hotels so residential was a preferred option.