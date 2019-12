Reports of smoke and fire at a retail park in Eastbourne this morning (Monday) have been put down to an anti-theft device.

Passers-by reported seeing smoke inside Boots at the Crumbles. The device is an anti-theft fog system.

Passers-by thought there was a fire

Boots has been approached for comment.

