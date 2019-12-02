Sean Lock at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre - Review

The off-the-cuff, rambling, 8 out of 10 Cats captain Sean Lock packed out the old-school 600 seater Royal Hippodrome Theatre with a live show full of random material.

As you’d expect, Lock’s material was out of the ordinary and bizarre, which is what makes him hilarious. His set varied from kicking penguins, a train conversation on the way down to Eastbourne, the complications of M&S microwave meals, the Eastbourne stereotype of the town being a ‘Wembley’ for old people and mobility scooters, Alan Sugar’s private parts, how Twitter is the ‘bog wall’ of the internet, the evolution of purchasing pornography, comparing once in a lifetime opportunities - taking heroin or swimming with dolphins - and a bold, solo ballet rendition to close the show called ‘The Princess and the Ant’.

The material was delivered with a constant tongue-in-cheek style over the course of about a 90 minute set, with the audience howling throughout.

A big impression was left by warm-up act Paul McCaffrey, a mod-styled 40-something-year-old. McCaffrey was on form, packing top-drawer material into a 30-minute set.

His performance touched on television show Take Me Out and how if it was men instead of women pushing the buzzer they would all leave their lights on until the very end, even if the woman was ‘slightly crazy and liked to drink Special Brew’. He then led on to 50 Shades of Grey and how if it was him trying some of the book’s tricks on his wife she would be less than impressed. His delivery and timing was on point and he is a comedian to watch out for if you enjoy blue humour.

It was my first experience at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre and I thoroughly enjoyed it. To get a big name like Sean Lock in town is good business and the sell out show proves that. Keep an eye out for future performances and for panto season this month to keep this establishment going.