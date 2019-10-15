Seafront restaurant announces opening date

Bistrot Pierre has announced it will be opening its 25th restaurant in Eastbourne – next to the landmark Wish Tower – next month.

The independent French restaurant group has completely redeveloped the iconic site – located on King Edward Parade – to create a new bistrot, café bar and outdoor terrace, which boasts incredible panoramic views.

Construction works at Wish Tower Restaurant site (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190523-101521008

It will open on Friday November 15.

Nick Emmott, the general manager, said, “The restaurant is completely unique. We’ve significantly invested in bringing a contemporary bistrot feel to the space while incorporating coastal influences of Eastbourne in the design.

“We can’t wait to open our doors very soon – particularly with Christmas being just around the corner.

“Christmas is best celebrated with friends, family and good food. Our bistrot is the perfect place to enjoy a group Christmas party with work colleagues and friends, a dinner for two or a catchup over a glass of wine and we’re delighted to now be taking bookings for the festive period.

Robert Beacham and David Tutt at the site of the new Wish Tower restaurant which will be open as a Bistrot Pierre (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-181121-093827008

“Our menus are updated seasonally and will be served seven-days-a-week. Our offering will include bistrot classics – such as boeuf bourguignon, steak-frites and moules frites – as well as modern French dishes. Our café bar will also be serving coffees, cakes and light bites throughout the day.

“We’ve got a couple of surprises to announce over the next few weeks, with some exciting new additions to Bistrot Pierre’s core offering that are unique to Eastbourne – including a tailor-made fish menu. Keep an eye out on Bistrot Pierre’s website and Facebook more details as they’re announced. We look forward to sharing these updates with you and welcoming customers on November 15.”

To book a table visit www.bistrotpierre.co.uk or call 01323 886 484