Sanders celebrates 15 years in property management business in Eastbourne

Sanders is delighted this year to be celebrating the milestone of 15 years in the property management business in Eastbourne

The company began when Peter Sanders purchased a freehold on a block of flats in April 2005.

Over the last 15 years, the business has seen recessions and property crashes but has grown year on year. This growth has seen expansion into surrounding towns such as Bexhill, Hastings, Seaford, Newhaven and Hove.

Sanders is proud to still be working with the original clients that employed them when they first started up and most of the business nowadays comes from recommendation.

The company will be holding a number of events throughout the year to not only celebrate this occasion but to thank clients and colleagues who have helped with the success of the business..

Mr Sanders has been involved in the property industry since 1992 and Lisa Sanders since 2001. Steve Skidmore is the operations manager and Jeni House, the office manager.

For more information about Sanders call (01323) 736442 or visit: on www.sanderspm.com.