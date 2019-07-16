Roadworks return as new sewer is laid outside Eastbourne

Roadworks look set to return to the main road between Stone Cross and Westham as the next phase of installing a new sewer gets underway.

A new sewer has been laid in the centre of Westham but Southern Water and contractors Clancy Docwra still has to install a section of the sewer from the existing pumping station close to the Brook along Rattle Road to the development site, which is opposite the entrance to Wood Sage Way, the new Persimmon homes site.

It follows weeks of roadworks as contractors laid a drainage pipe along Rattle Road.

South East Water says uit was not possible to lay both the drainage pipe and sewer pipes at the same time.

A spokesperson said, ““Although laying both pipes at the same time would have been perfect, arranging this was not possible for many technical reasons.

“Work on this section of the sewer is planned to start Monday July 22. The last section of the new sewer – 650 metres long – will take up to 23 weeks to complete with every effort being made to complete sooner.”

The spokesperson said traffic lights would be used to ensure the safe flow of traffic during the work which is “essential and unavoidable”.

The new sewer is being built to cope with the increase in housing on the road between Stone Cross and Westham.

More than 200 homes have been built on the Persimmon Homes site with the large Bellway site on the opposite side of the road.

Planning permission has also been given for 183 homes to be built at Uplands Farm.