A busy road in Langney has been closed today (Monday) and will do so again tomorrow (Tuesday) for roadworks.

East Sussex Highways contractors will be carrying out carriageway jointing works on Pembury Road.

The road was closed from 9.30am until 4pm and will close for the same time period tomorrow from Langney Rise to Sevenoaks Road.

Traffic will be diverted via Langney Rise, Sevenoaks Road and vice versa.

Businesses are open as usual.