A stretch of a busy town centre road in Eastbourne will remain closed until at least tomorrow (Tuesday June 11).

BT has been carrying out work in Ashford Road from the junctions with Susans Road and Cavendish Place.

The road has been closed to traffic since last week and traffic lights have also been temporarily suspended in the area.

Diversions are in place and traffic diverted while contractors build a new telecommunications cabinet and install new ducting underground.