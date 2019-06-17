Redundancies at Eastbourne school

A restructuring exercise at an Eastbourne independent school has led to redundancies being announced.

Staff from all areas of Moira House Rodean including the senior team, teachers, operations, junior and senior schools are being consulted with as part of cost cutting plan.

The school has confirmed a “significant cost reduction plan” is now being actioned to provide a basis for the ongoing growth and development of the private school for next year.

In a statement to the Herald, a school spokesperson said that in the two years since Moira House was welcomed into the Rodean family, some “hugely positive enhancements” have been made to the school with fundamental improvements in teaching and learning.

The spokesperson said, “While the number of new starters this September is encouraging, the shape of the school is changing with more day girls and fewer international boarders on the roll. As a charity whidch must exercise financial prudence, we have therefore taken steps to restructure mostly non-frontline staff positions as there is less of a requirement for support staff in this part of the school.

“A restructuring of posts in housekeeping, administration, catering, pastoral and teaching support and 2.5 teaching posts will take place and we are working hard with each staff member affected to provide support and help in finding alternative positions or offer redundancy.

“We care very much for all our wonderful staff members and their welfare is, and always has been, paramount to the school. It is anticipated the senior school will remain largely unaffected with only minor timetable adaptations.”

Earlier this month, parents received a letter from principal Andrew Wood who said the daily experience of the girls had been enhanced though investment and development “whether it be in the newly refurbished boarding house, science labs or playground”.

The school also has a new uniform from September and new buses for pupils.

