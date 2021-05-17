Recycling sites disappearing, Monsoon closing and new councillors: Out in the Field

SUS-201010-133559001

When our recycling bins at Chateau Field are full to bursting, I often trot up there with the empty bottles, cardboard, cans, newspapers and plastic food packaging.

But alas, no more. As due to a minority, the majority are affected.

Environment First, the council’s street cleansing and waste collection department, says the bins there attract high-levels of fly-tipping, including commercial waste, leaving teams having to visit up to three times a week to clear it away. And it’s been a persistent problem, says the council, with fly-tippers ignoring the very clear signage installed stating it is not permitted.

SUS-211005-133746001

Sadly now, the rubbish being dumped far outweighs the amount of domestic recycling being put inside the bins so with the supermarket’s agreement, it was decided to remove the bins and come the end of May they will be gone.

The council and waste contractor are committed to recycling and encouraging people to do their bit wherever possible, so it is disappointing to everyone that this step has to be taken. There are other mixed recycling banks and clothes banks in Green Street, at Tesco car park in Brassey Avenue and Morrison’s car park in Lottbridge Drove. Although the closure of the Old Town site means that fly-tippers and commercial waste producers, who have been using these bins as a dumping ground, will no longer get a free rubbish removal service at the taxpayers’ expense, they have spoilt it for the rest of us.

I’m sad to hear that Monsoon along with its neighbour Accessorize will be shutting for good in the coming weeks. It was always my go-to place when I needed a new frock for a wedding, party or other event. A lot of us ladies of a certain age are wondering where we can go to now as there’s a real shortage of women’s fashion shops in Eastbourne – unless you are the mother of a bride, a size eight or want an outfit that everyone else is going to be wearing.

Eastbourne council has two new councillors among its number following last week’s by-elections and they will be officially welcomed at the authority’s annual meeting next Wednesday.

SUS-211205-112715001

Kshama Shore retained the seat in Sovereign for the Conservatives in Sovereign Harbour while Liberal Democrat Josh Babarinde is the new Hampden Park councillor.

Interestingly, both councillors are OBEs, having received the honour for their work. Mrs Shore, a civil servant, rose up through the ranks and was recognised for her work in debt management and banking at HM Revenue and Customs. Josh Babarinde, born and bred in Hampden Park, has built a career as a social entrepreneur working with ex-offenders and received his gong for services to criminal justice, social enterprise and the economy.

Mrs Shore has a hugely impressive background in financing and is more than qualified to get a handle on the council’s often pesky finances.