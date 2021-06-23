Public objections lead to the withdrawal of plans to build in Eastbourne

In the plans submitted by South East Homes And Land Ltd, land on the western side of Sevenoaks Road close to Kingfisher Drive was proposed to be the site for 15 houses with associated parking spaces.

Now, objections from members of the public and talks between the planning officers and the applicants have resulted in the plans being withdrawn according to Langney councillor Alan Shuttleworth.

Cllr Shuttleworth said, “The proposals were in direct conflict with council policies and the allocation of the site as a Primary Open Space as part of the Eastbourne Park area.

Sevenoaks Road development site SUS-210623-160559001

“The area of the proposed development is an area rich in flora, fauna, and wildlife habitats including several migratory birds and would certainly suffer.

“The land is also part of the flooding defences, and with climate change and rising water comes increased risk of flooding. The existing drainage system is currently running at full capacity.”

Cllr Shuttleworth also said the speeding issues in Sevenoaks Road would be ‘exacerbated’ if the plan had gone ahead. This comes after residents complained parked cars were being damaged by ‘reckless driving’.

In March this year, resident Sarah Alexander said adding 15 houses and parking spaces would be a ‘nightmare’