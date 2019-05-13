Pub discount defended by Eastbourne council

Eastbourne council has defended its decision to offer staff and councillors a 20 per cent discount scheme at a pub it bought.

The council purchased what was then the Buccaneer in Compton Street for an undisclosed sum in June 2017.

It was closed for major refurbishment and re-opened as the Stage Door in late spring last year.

The council says it offered the 20 per cent reduction to staff and members of the council to boost trade.

A spokesperson said, “There was an introductory offer but that ended. It was simply introduced to encourage people to visit at a time when The Stage Door was being launched.”

Run by Devonshire Park Catering, the pub has seen extensive refurbishment to the roof, toilets, paintwork and rear glazing.