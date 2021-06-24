Pub covid restrictions questioned by Wealden MP

The MP recently visited King’s Head Cacklebury pub on South Road in Hailsham to discuss the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on wet-led hospitality businesses with the landlady, Helen Lawrence.

Helen was awarded the Wealden Hero Award last summer for her invaluable work coordinating the Hailsham Crisis Support Group, a group of volunteers who operated from the pub’s premises and helped with running errands for people in Hailsham and neighbouring areas throughout the pandemic.

The King’s Head Cacklebury is a traditional community pub that runs an online shop providing fresh produce and meat as well as home-made pies and quiche slices.

Wealden MP Nusrat Ghani at King's Head Cacklebury pub in Hailsham. SUS-210624-133033001

Although the pub is now fully reopened for customers to sit indoors as well as in a large enclosed garden, under current covid restrictions customers must only be served at their table to order, consume and pay.

Ms Ghani said this poses great difficulties and hinders service for wet-led pubs like the King’s Head Cacklebury, who traditionally operate from behind the bar and are now having to expand staff capacity to adhere to the guidance.

The MP said she is keen to support Helen and has written to Ministers to urge them to reconsider current restrictions for wet-led pubs.

Ms Ghani said, “It was lovely to see our fantastic Wealden hero Helen again and I’m glad she’s brought the issue to my attention.

“It’s been a tremendously difficult time for our locals, having to cease trading during lockdowns and now operating under tight restrictions.

“Helen has gone to tremendous lengths to tackle everything from loneliness and isolation to providing meals to the community and ensuring that the King’s Head Clacklebury premises are covid-safe.

“It is absurd that current covid restrictions fail to take the needs of small wet-led pubs into account.

“The pub is a key hub for locals and I highly recommend their delicious pies, made on-site.