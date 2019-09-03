Proposals to build 10 new homes in this Eastbourne car park

Plans to build 10 new homes in Langney Shopping Centre car park have been put forward to Eastbourne council.
The two-storey houses, which the developers has said are suitable for first time buyers, could be built on the current 42 space car park used by delivery drivers.
In a design and access statement submitted by the developer, Goldeneye Developments Limited, a spokesperson said, “Langney has been assessed as one of the most sustainable neighbourhoods in the town, principally as a result of its excellent access to services and facilities.”
The developers said the car park, at the rear of the centre, was under-utilised and there would be no loss of retail use.
This comes after recent proposals to build 10 family homes on a popular ex-car wash on the other side of the shopping centre were approved.