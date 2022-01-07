Proposal pending for 108 new affordable homes in Polegate

Orbit Homes is putting forward new plans for the development – 65 shared ownership homes and 43 social rented – in Little Shepham Lane, on the north eastern edge of Polegate.

The provider says priority will be given to local residents in need of affordable housing.

With the proposed site being close to the town centre and railway station, Orbit Homes argues it is a ‘sustainable and logical location for development’.

Little Shepham Lane. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-220701-144253001

A spokesperson for the provider said, “Buyers of the shared ownership homes will have the ability to increase owned shares in their homes as their financial situation allows but, unlike many private sector schemes, there is no obligation to do so and no timescale for such.”

This is the second application being made by Orbit Homes for this development. The original application for 100 per cent affordable homes was not supported by Wealden District Council, partly on the basis that the proposals would represent an ‘overprovision of affordable housing on the site’ – the provider says.

Since then, Orbit Homes says it has carried out a community survey which showed support for the site being used for 100 per cent affordable housing.

According to Orbit Homes, 70.4 per cent of responses agreed Polegate is the right location for affordable homes, while 71.1 per cent of respondents agreed it is preferable for any new homes built at Little Shepham Lane to be 100 per cent affordable as opposed to a mix of affordable and full market rate homes.

Robert Laird from SP Broadway, the planning and development PR company running the public engagement on behalf of Orbit Homes, said “We’re pleased that there was such a high level of public support for land at Little Shepham Lane being used for 100 per cent affordable housing as opposed to only 35 per cent affordable.

“We hope that Wealden District Council sees the opportunity to provide desperately needed homes for first time buyers and families on the housing waiting list in the local area, people who often do not have their voices heard when it comes to planning.”